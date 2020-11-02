Clark County Election Department presser | Nov. 4, 2020



Related videos from verified sources TCHD: Weekly COVID-19 press briefing for Nov. 4



The Tippecanoe County Health Department is announcing that Health Officer Dr. Adler, will be having a bi-weekly press briefing each Wednesday at 1 p.m. Credit: WLFI Published 3 hours ago Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria talks mail-in ballot counting



Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria spoke about the challenges the Clark County Elections Department is facing counting ballots quickly with final boxes coming in me in overnight. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:21 Published 13 hours ago You can turn in your mail-in ballot in person



If you still have your mail-in ballot, you can drop it off today at the elections department near Martin Luther King blvd and Cheyenne. Tomorrow, all 125 voting centers in Clark County will be.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago