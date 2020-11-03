Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday it is clear his campaign is winning enough states to win the presidency.

Biden : 'I will govern as an American president'

Democrats went into election day hoping to reclaim the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress in a victory that would demonstrate an..

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters from Wilmington, Delaware, to say he's confident that he will emerge victorious against..

CBS News currently rates Arizona as likely to go for Joe Biden, which would make him just the second Democrat to win in the state since 1952. Arizona Attorney..

CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes. CBS News campaign reporter Adam Brewster joins..

CBS News projects Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win the battleground state of Michigan and its 16 electoral votes. "CBS Evening News" anchor..

US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have opened the American presidential...

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden struck an optimistic tone Wednesday afternoon, saying he...

After four years of Donald Trump, the German-American friendship lies in ruins. Most people in...