Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden: 'I will govern as an American president'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Biden: 'I will govern as an American president'

Biden: 'I will govern as an American president'

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday it is clear his campaign is winning enough states to win the presidency.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden to win battleground Michigan, CBS News projects

 CBS News projects Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win the battleground state of Michigan and its 16 electoral votes. "CBS Evening News" anchor..
CBS News

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins Wisconsin

 CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes. CBS News campaign reporter Adam Brewster joins..
CBS News

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on who his state will choose

 CBS News currently rates Arizona as likely to go for Joe Biden, which would make him just the second Democrat to win in the state since 1952. Arizona Attorney..
CBS News

Joe Biden delivers remarks as key states continue counting

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters from Wilmington, Delaware, to say he's confident that he will emerge victorious against..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US elections: With presidency in reach, Democrats grapple with disappointment

 Democrats went into election day hoping to reclaim the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress in a victory that would demonstrate an..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

US election: German-US relationship hangs in the balance

After four years of Donald Trump, the German-American friendship lies in ruins. Most people in...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Biden predicts victory, says he will govern as an 'American president'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden struck an optimistic tone Wednesday afternoon, saying he...
FOXNews.com - Published

US election 2020: Joe Biden 89, Donald Trump 72; quick wins on both sides, no upsets yet

US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have opened the American presidential...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

Sheila_Robes

Sheila Roberts RT @FoxNews: Biden predicts victory, says he will govern as an 'American president' https://t.co/JayKOf1t5r 2 seconds ago

syuu1228

イスラエルエリカちゃん #StayAtHome RT @business: Biden: “Let me be clear, we are campaigning as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president.” #Election2020 https://… 11 seconds ago

SuzanCWilson1

SUSAN SUZZAN Biden predicts victory, says he will govern as an 'American president' https://t.co/VBOEoC5Y99 HEY. MR CHINESE BIL… https://t.co/THgIPoTcmb 45 seconds ago

touchmeillshoot

ً RT @ABC: Joe Biden: “We are campaigning as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president. The presidency itself is not a partisan i… 53 seconds ago

thatselguy

🍦M❄BLM RT @BBCWorld: "To make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies" Joe Biden says "we're campaigning as Democrats, but I w… 1 minute ago

ArdentFederali1

Ardent Federalist Biden predicts victory, says he will govern as an 'American president' https://t.co/HphlwZT9Mh #FoxNews @JoeBiden… https://t.co/ltvpG6cJxH 1 minute ago

Jim07533514

Bill It even deeper divid now Biden Criminal Porn family.....You will Never ever be president of the USA ever Bid… https://t.co/MpM1sQBls1 2 minutes ago

SRKinsella

Steve Kinsella RT @KerriMPR: Biden asking for “respect and care” for one another when the election is over. “We are not enemies.... I will govern as an Am… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jill Biden’s Election Night Outfit Included a Secret Message [Video]

Jill Biden’s Election Night Outfit Included a Secret Message

Words to live by.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published
Trump Wants 'All Voting To Stop.' The Constitution Says Otherwise [Video]

Trump Wants 'All Voting To Stop.' The Constitution Says Otherwise

Article II of the US Constitution specifically gives the states the right to administer their own presidential elections. Specifically, it says 'Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published
Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree [Video]

Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree

The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump has decided to badger the Badger State for a recount. Business Insider reports the Trump campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, which has ten..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published