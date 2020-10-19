Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for 2-day visit

A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again. ‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist. Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away. Watch the full video for all the details.
Muslims organisations in Kolkata held protest against French President Emmanuel Macron on November 04. The demonstration was against his criticism of radical Islam after a school teacher was beheaded in France for showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad. The protestors were holding placards written "boycott French product". Police put up a barricade to limit the gathering and to maintain the law and order.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people flocked to Kolkata's Chandini market on November 01, with the ongoing festive season boosting the footfall. Kolkata's Chandini market is famous for decorative items and colourful lights. Traders are expecting good business in the current Diwali season.
General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya on October 26 slammed former chief minister of Kamal Nath by saying he used poor language and it damaged the reputation of Madhya Pradesh. He said, "Use of poor language by Kamal Nath has damaged the reputation of Madhya Pradesh. You can criticise your opponents even with use of good words available in Hindi. Kamal Nath has got property worth crores but mentally, he is impoverished."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda offered prayers at Anandamoyee Kalibari Temple in West Bengal's Siliguri on October 19. He is on a day-long visit to the state. JP Nadda was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on this occasion.
A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest. Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him in the new First Information Report (FIR). He was arrested by police on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case. Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud were found dead in May 2018. In an alleged suicide note, Goswami was named along with two other people - Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda. They were accused of not paying Naik dues worth Rs 5.4 crore. The Bharatiya Janata Party has come out in Goswami's support, accusing the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra of political vendetta. Watch the full video for more.
