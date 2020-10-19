Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for 2-day visit

Global  
 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on November 4 for a two-day visit.

Home Minister came along with BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

HM Shah was welcomed by several party workers.

Amit Shah met the family of BJP worker Madan Ghorai in Kolkata.

Ghorai was arrested in Patashpur, East Midnapore District on September 26 in connection with a kidnapping case and allegedly died in judicial custody.


