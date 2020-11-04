'...The people with whom we disagree are not our enemies.' As we await election results, ISU's presi

Global  
 

On Wednesday, Indiana State University's President released a post-election message.

"today"..

"indiana state university's president"..

Released "a post-election message".

"doctor deborah curtis" points out..

That many people are closely watching "as the results are finalized".

"she says"..

"the country" has faced many challenges in our time.

But feels..

We are "strong" because of our unity.

////// 1:38-1:5} each one of us has the power to turn away from divisive messaging.

Please remember that, despite occasional disagreements, we are one sycamore family.

The people with whom we disagree are not our enemies.

/////// "news 10" is continuing "this important election coverage for you" "on-air" and "online".

And..

We'll have "more local updates for you" at the top of




