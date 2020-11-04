Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

'...The people with whom we disagree are not our enemies." As we await election results, ISU's presi

"today"..

"indiana state university's president"..

Released "a post-election message".

"doctor deborah curtis" points out..

That many people are closely watching "as the results are finalized".

"she says"..

"the country" has faced many challenges in our time.

But feels..

We are "strong" because of our unity.

////// 1:38-1:5} each one of us has the power to turn away from divisive messaging.

Please remember that, despite occasional disagreements, we are one sycamore family.

The people with whom we disagree are not our enemies.

And..

