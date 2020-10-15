Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

We continue to follow..

"vigo county's bellwether status" in our election coverage.

With "54"-percent of the vote counted..

"vigo county voters" *support* "president donald trump" over "former vice president joe biden".

That's roughly a "15"-percent difference.

News 10's..

"dominic miranda"..

Has been following this closely for you "throughout this election season".

He joins us now..

*live*..

From outside the vigo county courthouse.

//////// susie..

There's been a whirlwind of activity inside the vigo county courthouse here behind me for the last 24 hours.

Now as we've reported...vigo county has been perfect voting for the eventual presidential winner for over 60 years.

Terre haute mayor duke bennett spoke to news 10 about why he believes this is so significant....and what he thinks will happen in 2020 [take pkg incue: "terre haute mayor... outcue: ...national electorate."

Duration:0:54] [notes:] terre haute mayor duke bennett says vigo county's bellwether streak is pretty amazing.

He referenced the diverse economic sector here locally.... and spoke to what he believes is the determining factor for county voters.

"the most important thing to people in vigo county is the economy.

So it ties back into how can your business succeed with this president or that president and so i think they vote that way."

I've spoken with many local experts about vigo county's bellwether status.

The answers have varied on the significance of the streak...and what this really means.

Mayor bennett believes this goes beyond simply "luck"...and shows the common sense approach to voting here in vigo county.

"it's a great story about us because i think it really shows that we are conscious and educated about voting and we typically pick the person that wins.

So i think we really do reflect that national electorate."

Now i've mentioned that vigo county has the second longest streak of selecting eventual presidential winners in the united states.

Stick with us because coming up for you at 6..

I'll have more on vigo county's results and results from the u-s county who has the longest streak to compare where vigo county's bellwether status stands.

Reporting live in terre haute i'm dominic miranda news 10 //////////