Battle Lines Frawn Over Vote Count

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

If you've been following the presidential race along with KIMT news three, you know it's incredibly close, as was predicted

I'm katie lange if you've been following the presidential race along with kimt news three ?

"* you know it's incredibly close ?

"* ?

"* was predicted.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe spoke with political analyst rayce hardy..

Jessica what does he say to expect as votes continue to be counted?

Election katie?

"* for starter*- don't expect to know the official winner between president trump and challenger joe biden for at least the next couple of days.

Vote counting is still underway and it could go on for several more days as battleground states process a record amount of ballots.

Hardy tells me pennsylvania is a state to watch with about a million votes left to be counted..

And many in democratic friendly areas.

However, while election officials are asking for patience..

President trump has called for a halt to the voting count citing currently unfounded claims of "ballot dumps" the biden campaign has responded by saying they have legal teams standing by if the president interferes with vote counts.

Hardy says it all could result in messy legal action.

What we're now doing here is we're sending in teams of lawyers, both sides are, and we're going to try to kick up as much dust as they possibly can to try to muddy the waters here and what we have here, is there's not muddying to be done.

What needs to be done is votes need to be counted and winners needed to be assigned their win and losers need to accept their lose.

Election the trump campaign announced this afternoon it will file a lawsuit in michigan to stop the count there because it says it has been denied access to numerous counting locations.

Thank you jessica.

Results for wisconsin came in earlier today..

With biden claiming the win..

But hardy says michigan and nevada should