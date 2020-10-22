Technical Difficulties With Election Results

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

Mower County is having technical difficulties with their election results.

Mower county experienced some technical difficulties uploading election results this morning.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall is live with that story jeremy.

Katie, the county blames the problems on the software used to submit data to the secretary of state's office.

County election employees worked with tech support.... but weren't able to resolve the issues.

mowe still hasn't been able to provide full county election results.

So what's happening now is election staff workers are continuing to submit voting results manually for some precincts.

have been unable to submit results for the city of austin or mail

"* in ballot precincts or absentee ballots.

We realize this is frustrating and were doing the best to get the vote totals submitted as soon as possible so people can see the figures for mower county's races within the hour i spoke again with felton

tonight those significant software issues have yet to be resolved.

Voter and ballolt were not connected to the software issue.

