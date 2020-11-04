Video Credit: WTHI - Published 10 minutes ago

100 years in the making: Local American Legion celebrates a big milestone

"the american legion"..

Is a non-profit that was chartered by congress in 19-19..

As "a patriotic veterans organization".

"the legion" focuses in on..

"service to veterans", "service members", and "communities".

"this weekend"..

In brazil, indiana..

"the legion" is celebrating "100"-years "with open house".

They have several activities planned "for saturday".

"celebration organizers say"..

The day will begin "with an all you can eat breakfast".

//////// /////// "saturday's an open house day.

You can come in and see what we're all about.

If you're a veteran we'd love to talk with you and see if we can get you to be a member.

" //////// social distancing and mask guidelines "will be followed".

Again..

"this special celebration" will take place..

On saturday, november 7th..

At "american legion post 2" in brazil.

To learn more about everything planned for saturday..

We've linked you to their facebook page over at wthi tv-dot-com.