A Call To Spy movie - CIA Conversation

As Great Britain's forces were stretched thin during World War II, Winston Churchill's Special Operations Executive (SOE) began to enlist women as spies.

Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance.

Spymistress Vera Atkins, later the inspiration for Ian Fleming’s Miss Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise, was the chief recruiter for this secret army.

Atkins selected two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall, an American journalist from Baltimore hampered by a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan, a wireless officer of Indian descent and an avowed pacifist.

Together, they worked to undermine the Nazi regime in France.

The courage, sacrifices, and grit of these three women helped quell the Nazi occupation – and ultimately turned the tide of the war.

Opening in theaters and VOD October 2 Directed by: Lydia Dean Pilcher Starring: Sarah Megan Thomas, Stana Katic, Radhika Apte