Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blood Vessel

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Blood Vessel

Blood Vessel

Blood Vessel Film Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Somewhere in the North Atlantic, late 1945, a life raft adrift at sea, and in it, the survivors of a torpedoed hospital ship.

With no food, water, or shelter, all seems lost until a seemingly abandoned German minesweeper drifts ominously towards them, giving them one last chance at survival—if they can survive the bloodthirsty monsters on board.

Starring Nathan Phillips (Wolf Creek), Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings), Robert Taylor (Longmire), directed by Justin Dix (Crawlspace).

A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A patch that could help heal broken hearts

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide in...
Science Daily - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Treat ED // Ridge Side Medical Clinic [Video]

Treat ED // Ridge Side Medical Clinic

Get a free exam and ultrasound at Ridge Side Medical Clinic by visiting RidgeSideMedical.com or calling 303.499.6000

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:32Published
Breakthrough ED Treatment! // Ridge Side Medical Clinic [Video]

Breakthrough ED Treatment! // Ridge Side Medical Clinic

Get a free exam and ultrasound at Ridge Side Medical Clinic by visiting RidgeSideMedical.com or calling 303.499.6000

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:06Published
ED Treatment // Ridge Side Medical [Video]

ED Treatment // Ridge Side Medical

Get a free exam and ultrasound at Ridge Side Medical Clinic by visiting RidgeSideMedical.com or calling 303.499.6000

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:13Published