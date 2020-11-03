Voter Turnout In 2016's Election Was Huge, But 2020's Has Already Smashed Records

Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night. After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America. According to Business Insider, the 30-year-old Democrat won the seat over Republican opponent, Steve Washington. McBride said: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.
GOP Rep. Troy Balderson is projected to win against Democratic challenger Alaina Shearer in Ohio's 12th Congressional District. Business Insider reports the district is located in central Ohio outside of Columbus. It is home to all of Delaware, Morrow, and Licking counties, as well as parts of Franklin, Marion, Richland, and Muskingum counties. Balderson is finishing his first full term in office after being elected in a 2018 special election.
Reuters A former Bank of America analyst charged over $20,000 to his corporate card at an "adult venue," a complaint from the securities industry self-regulator FINRA filed Friday alleges. The former employee still has not paid the firm back and said that his card was stolen, the complaint said. But a recording of the employee phoning his corporate card's call center shows otherwise, the complaint alleged. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.