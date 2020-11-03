Voter Turnout In 2016's Election Was Huge, But 2020's Has Already Smashed Records

The United States' 2020 general election is on track to shatter all previous records for voter turnout.

According to Business Insider, nearly 140 million votes have already been counted, exceeding 2016's record-breaking 137.1 million votes.

The 2020 total is only expected to soar in the coming hours and days.

That's because votes, whether in-person or absentee, continue to be counted across the country.

Wednesday, battleground states like North Carolina and Pennsylvania remained undecided.