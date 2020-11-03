Voter Turnout In 2016's Election Was Huge, But 2020's Has Already Smashed Records

Global  
 

The United States' 2020 general election is on track to shatter all previous records for voter turnout.

According to Business Insider, nearly 140 million votes have already been counted, exceeding 2016's record-breaking 137.1 million votes.

The 2020 total is only expected to soar in the coming hours and days.

That's because votes, whether in-person or absentee, continue to be counted across the country.

Wednesday, battleground states like North Carolina and Pennsylvania remained undecided.


Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator [Video]

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator

Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night. After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America. According to Business Insider, the 30-year-old Democrat won the seat over Republican opponent, Steve Washington. McBride said: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer [Video]

GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer

GOP Rep. Troy Balderson is projected to win against Democratic challenger Alaina Shearer in Ohio's 12th Congressional District. Business Insider reports the district is located in central Ohio outside of Columbus. It is home to all of Delaware, Morrow, and Licking counties, as well as parts of Franklin, Marion, Richland, and Muskingum counties. Balderson is finishing his first full term in office after being elected in a 2018 special election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published
Former Bank Of America Analyst Charged $21,000: Corporate Card At 'Adult Venue' [Video]

Former Bank Of America Analyst Charged $21,000: Corporate Card At 'Adult Venue'

Reuters A former Bank of America analyst charged over $20,000 to his corporate card at an "adult venue," a complaint from the securities industry self-regulator FINRA filed Friday alleges. The former employee still has not paid the firm back and said that his card was stolen, the complaint said. But a recording of the employee phoning his corporate card's call center shows otherwise, the complaint alleged. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured [Video]

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

NC voters contemplate long election fight

 Some North Carolina voters are expecting a lengthy challenge as votes in the race for the White House are still being counted in the state. (Nov. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

Democrats’ ‘Blue Wave’ Crashed in Statehouses Across the Country

 Democrats failed to flip chambers in Texas, North Carolina and Iowa. They are set to take control of Arizona’s House and Senate, while Republicans flipped New..
NYTimes.com

Madison Cawthorn is 1st person born in the '90s elected to Congress

 The 25-year-old North Carolina Republican is the youngest member elected to Congress in modern history.
CBS News

Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections

 As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

US election results: Trump and Biden each claim victory as lawsuits brew

 The Trump campaign challenges vote counts in the key states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
BBC News

Trump circle floods Twitter with premature Pennsylvania victory tweets

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Members of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his inner circle are declaring victory in the..
The Verge

Joe Biden delivers remarks as key states continue counting

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters from Wilmington, Delaware, to say he's confident that he will emerge victorious against..
CBS News

Massive ballot counting underway in Pennsylvania

 The sorting and counting of mail-in ballots across Pennsylvania is underway Wednesday in what promises to be a long process to see who the people of this state..
USATODAY.com

Huge Voter Turnout Expected Despite Virus, Political Rancor

The scourge of a global pandemic produced an election season like no other in the U.S., persuading...
Newsmax - Published


