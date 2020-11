Deadline for signature cure affidavits Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 minutes ago Nov. 5 is the deadline to submit signature cure affidavits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend I’LL HAVE DOYLE’S RESPONSECOMING UP ON FOX 4 NEWS AT 6.IN FORT MYERS, ROB MANCH, FOX 4.A HEADS UP.. TOMORROW IS THELAST DAY FOR YOU TO FIX ANYISSUES.. OR CURE A VOTE-BY-MAILOR PROVISIONAL BALLOT.YOU HAVE UNTIL 5-P-M TO COMPLETEAND RETURN THE AFFIDAVIT. MAKESURE YOU HAVE A COPY OF YOUR I-DAS WELL..YOU CAN SUBMIT YOURFORMS ONLINE OR IN PERSON.. INLEE COUNTY, YOU CAN





You Might Like

Tweets about this