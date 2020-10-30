US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads
As per reports of Reuters, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump with 243 electoral votes.
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters in Wilmington.Joe Biden said, "Yesterday, once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this nation, just as it has been its heartbeat for two centuries.
Even in the face of pandemic, more Americans voted this election than ever before in American history." "After a long night of counting, it's clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win presidency.
I am not here to declare that we won but I am here to report when counting is finished, we believe we'll be the winners," Biden added.
CFRA chief investment officer Sam Stovall, whose "Presidential Predictor" market gauge points to a Joe Biden win, tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that the combination of a Democratic president and a split Congress produces very strong returns for stock investors.
Republican electoral victories Tuesday cast doubt over whether the US would enact any significant measures to curb planet-heating emissions in the near-term. States were still tallying results on Wednesday as the Trump administration officially withdrew from the Paris climate agreement. According to HuffPost, that makes the US the only country to exit the nonbinding global pact to cut climate-changing carbon emissions. In Montana and Texas, climate-change-denying candidates cruised to victory.
Emotions ran high in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday as so-called 'poll watchers', mostly Republicans but also some Democrats, were asked to leave the room due to overcapacity, with some calling on officials to "stop the count."