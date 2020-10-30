Global  
 

US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads

Video Credit: ANI
As per reports of Reuters, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump with 243 electoral votes.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters in Wilmington.Joe Biden said, "Yesterday, once again proved that democracy is the heartbeat of this nation, just as it has been its heartbeat for two centuries.

Even in the face of pandemic, more Americans voted this election than ever before in American history." "After a long night of counting, it's clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win presidency.

I am not here to declare that we won but I am here to report when counting is finished, we believe we'll be the winners," Biden added.


