People in Madison County anxiously await results from the presidential election

Next president of the united states.

Waay 31's grace campbell checked in with people in madison county about how they're feeling with the unknown of who our next leader will be.

Everyone i spoke with told me they're anxiously awaiting the results of this election and regardless of their political preference, they will be relieved to have an answer.

whitley beinford: "i'm kind of anxious marilyn hull: i'm not surprised that it's close."

Kaiden patterson "it's a little nerve racking gloria hollins: it just makes sense that we are still in this limbo" in alabama, president donald trump won the electoral vote but the final verdict for the country is still unknown.

Kaiden patterson said he isn't surprised the election is so close.

Kaiden patterson: "you could tell during debates and conversations you have with people it was going to be close.

It wasn't going to be a landslide either way."

People in madison county say the main thing they want to see out of this election is the country to come together as one.

Gloria hollins: "my hope is that once we have an established winner of this election that people will not, if it's not their candidate that they will be able to accept this without any collective negative reaction."

Marilyn hull: "i certainly hope that when we do have an answer we will come together as a country.

I just think it's just so very important that we understand that we need to be unified."

Whitley beinford: "sometimes you have to think as one in order to make a change in the world."

Nick conway: "we've got to come together as a country to be able to move forward.

It's got to, it has to cross party lines."

voters told me with all 20-20 has brought upon everyone, they hope to see something positive come from this election.

In huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.