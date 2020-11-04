Chip's Good Word on Stocking Full of Love Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago Chip's Good Word on Stocking Full of Love Today's Good Word is about drag racing and the Stocking Full of Love in Catoosa County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This afternoon we want to make heartfelt pitch for you to help out the folks involved with a stocking full of love can be you may remember this was started b sherif l bullard a number of years ago will love and have a lot of fun in the process here's what's on deck the annual drago for toys races at the greater motorsports park coming up this saturday will be racing seven categories of cars and bikes all of the proceeds will go to the stocking full of love all for the kids now to get more detail on the greater motorsports park page on facebook that's the brainerd motorsports park page on facebook and you can make it this weekend you'll rest easier knowing this is just one want a bit for the annual stocking full of love run by the catoosa county sheriff's office this is done hundreds and hundreds of toys just over the past few years for needy kids in this great program goes back 30 years sure sis points out they helped more than 1100 children last year and he expects zero be even a bigger being this year support the stocking full of love events in the area or contact the catoosa county sheriff's office for more information on chip





