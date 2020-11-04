LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News

Sarah McBride made history Tuesday, becoming the first transgender state senator in the United States by besting a Republican opponent Steve Washington.

Democrats went into election day hoping to reclaim the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress in a victory that would demonstrate an..

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, turning back a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon and surviving to..

GOP Senate Victories Dampens Hopes For Climate Action Republican electoral victories Tuesday cast doubt over whether the US would enact any significant measures to curb planet-heating emissions in the near-term. States were still tallying results on Wednesday as the Trump administration officially withdrew from the Paris climate agreement. According to HuffPost, that makes the US the only country to exit the nonbinding global pact to cut climate-changing carbon emissions. In Montana and Texas, climate-change-denying candidates cruised to victory.

'Poll watcher' drama outside Detroit counting room Emotions ran high in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday as so-called 'poll watchers', mostly Republicans but also some Democrats, were asked to leave the room due to overcapacity, with some calling on officials to "stop the count."

Ritchie Torres, Sarah McBride, Cori Bush and others won their races and broke barriers.

