LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News

Emotions ran high in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday as so-called 'poll watchers', mostly Republicans but also some Democrats, were asked to leave the room due to overcapacity, with some calling on officials to "stop the count."
Republican electoral victories Tuesday cast doubt over whether the US would enact any significant measures to curb planet-heating emissions in the near-term. States were still tallying results on Wednesday as the Trump administration officially withdrew from the Paris climate agreement. According to HuffPost, that makes the US the only country to exit the nonbinding global pact to cut climate-changing carbon emissions. In Montana and Texas, climate-change-denying candidates cruised to victory.