LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News

LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News

LGBTQ+ Stars React to First Transgender State Senator Sarah McBride | THR News

Sarah McBride made history Tuesday, becoming the first transgender state senator in the United States by besting a Republican opponent Steve Washington.


The 2020 Election Candidates Who Made History

 Ritchie Torres, Sarah McBride, Cori Bush and others won their races and broke barriers.
'We did it': Sarah McBride makes history as first transgender state senator, celebs react with support

 Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender state senator in the nation. She received congratulations from celebrities.
US election: America elects its first transgender senator

 America has elected its first openly transgender senator.Democrat Sarah McBride will be Delaware's next senator for the First State Senate District. I hope..
