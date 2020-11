New Mexico makes history in the 2020 election by electing all women of color to the House Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 minutes ago New Mexico makes history in the 2020 election by electing all women of color to the House It's the first state to elect all women of color to the U.S. House of Representatives: Deb Haaland, Yvette Herrell, and Teresa Leger Fernandez. 0

