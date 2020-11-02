Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UL Political Science Professor Talks Election 2020

Video Credit: KADN - Published
UL Political Science Professor Talks Election 2020
UL Political Science Professor Talks Election 2020

3 joining us now live is dr. pearson cross, ul-lafayette political science professor and host of krv's bayou to beltway.thanks for joining us dr. cross.1.

The margins in some swing states in the electoral college are razor thin.how do you see the presidential race playing out at this point?2.

Any local or statewide races 2.

Any local or point?playing out at this presidential race how do you see the thin.how do you see the presidential race playing out at this point?2.

Any local or statewide races catch you by surprise?3.

A lot of criticism again this year against 3 polling in the presidential race.

Is that fair?4.

Your view of american democracy from 30-thousand feet based on yesterda's election.

3




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Professor Mark Blyth on "The Takeout" — 10/23/20

Brown University political science professor Mark Blyth joins Major to discuss economics and the...
CBS News - Published

Sabato Predicts Democratic Sweep: Biden, Senate, and House Win

Longtime political analyst Larry Sabato is predicting a Democrat sweep on Election Day. In the...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

KSRO

KSRO (AUDIO) - Filling in for Pat, Daniel talks to Dr. Dave McCuan, Political Science Professor at Sonoma State Universi… https://t.co/nNDBHbvkqJ 4 hours ago

QuintinOnCamera

Quintin Washington College of Charleston political science professor Dr. Gibbs Knotts talks to me about social media and the young vot… https://t.co/Pe1rrwL5UF 1 day ago

ucrchass

UCR CHASS “You can’t paint Asian Americans with a broad brush." #UCRCHASS Political Science Professor @karthickr talks to… https://t.co/wEWhAIiKyK 1 day ago

QuintinOnCamera

Quintin Washington College of Charleston political science professor Dr. Gibbs Knotts talks to me about social media and the young vot… https://t.co/geswFEYl1B 1 day ago

QuintinOnCamera

Quintin Washington College of Charleston political science professor Dr. Gibbs Knotts talks to me about the 1st Congressional District… https://t.co/p6ZEoY5keC 2 days ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News 7 UpFront: U-M political science professor talks voting integrity in Michigan on the eve of Election Day https://t.co/9LRIGVwe5d 2 days ago

dailycal

The Daily Californian While classes are online, Professor Alan Ross said he is taking advantage of the opportunity to invite speakers fro… https://t.co/3ffHizRXta 2 days ago

KleechanceL

Kevin l Wallace RT @FOX17: "I think that the election administrators in Michigan are as ready as can be." https://t.co/1F4OsTWRkc 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Election Interview #1: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20 [Video]

Election Interview #1: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20

MUW Dean of Arts, Sciences, and Education and professor of political science Dr. Brian Anderson gives his insights on the significance of some of the statewide election results.

Credit: WCBIPublished
Election Interview #2: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20 [Video]

Election Interview #2: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20

In this interview, MUW political science professor Dr. Brian Anderson analyzes the race between Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy as well as the still-indeterminate Presidential race.

Credit: WCBIPublished
Election Interview #3: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20 [Video]

Election Interview #3: Dr. Brian Anderson - 11/4/20

MUW professor of political science Dr. Brian Anderson explores what might happen if President Trump challenges the election results in the Supreme Court which he has threatened to do.

Credit: WCBIPublished