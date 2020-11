Lee Health warns COVID cases rising

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:37s - Published 2 minutes ago

COUNTY SAYS CANDIDATES NEED TOREMOVE THEIR SIGNS WITHIN 10DAYS FOLLOWING THE ELECTION.LEE HEALTH SAYS IT’S SEEING AUNSETTLING SPIKE IN LOCAL CASESOF COVID-19.TONIGHT, FOX 4’S NOELANI MATHEWSHARES THEIR CONCERNS AND THEIRINITIATIVE TO GET PEOPLE TO HELPCONTAIN THE VIRUS."IN A CONFERENCE CALL TODAY, LEEHEALTH POINTED OUT WHAT IT’CALLING A "TROUBLING TREND" OFCOVID-19 CASES ON THE RISE INSOUTHWEST FLORIDA."PRESIDENT AND CEO DR. LARRYANTONUCCI SAYS THEY’RE SEEING ASLOW GROWTH IN THE NUMBER OFPATIENTS TREATED FOR COVID-19 ATLEE HEALTH HOSPITALS.WHILE THEY DIDN’T PINPOINT ASPECIFIC CAUSE FOR THE SUDDENSPIKE IN CASES... HOSPITALOFFICIALS SAY PEOPLE GATHERINGFOR THE HOLIDAYS COULD INCREASETHE RISK OF CONTRACTING ANDSPREADING COVID 19.ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE NOTPRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING.DR. ANTONUCCI IS REMINDINGPEOPLE TO RECOMMIT DOING WHATTHEY CAN TO LIMIT THE SPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS.SOT - DR. LARRY ANTONUCCI / LEEHEALTH PRESIDENT AND CEO AT:"At the height of the seasonhospital capacity is regularlyover 95% during normal times anda rash of COVID-19 cases couldpose severe challenges.

If webecome complacent, it is not amatter of if but a matter ofwhen we see a large spike incases."AS OF RIGHT NOW, LEE HEALTH ISTREATING 84 PATIENTS FOR THECORONAVIRUS--THAT INCLUDES 8 ON VENTILATORSAND 17 IN THEIR INTENSIVE CAREUNIT.ON TUESDAY, THEY REPORTED 12 NEWADMISSIONS AND 17 DISCHARGES."LEE HEALTH SAYS EVERYONE CAN DOTHEIR PART TO HELP BY WEARING AMASK, KEEPING A SAFE SOCIALDISTANCE, AND WASHING