Las Vegas Hotels Are Experimenting With Midweek Closures to Get Through the Pandemic
Park MGM in Las Vegas is the latest property to close during the week through the holidays.
Children contracting COVID at fastest rate yetChildren in the US are contracting COVID at the highest rate yet. Last week more than 61,000 were diagnosed. That's the most in one week since the pandemic started.
MGM Resorts may close some propertiesMGM Resorts may close some of its properties during the week to save money. CEO Bill Hornbuckle mentioned the idea during an earnings call Thursday.
PETS grant applications go live today, $20M fund for Nevada businessesA new grant is available to small business owners here in Nevada beginning Monday. Gov. Steve Sisolak introduced the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Program, or PETS, last week. It will provide..