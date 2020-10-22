Election results being finalized after technical glitches

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 minute ago

Officials ran into technical issues when counting ballots on Election Day.

Last night after some technical glitches.

News 18's joe paul was at the county office building all night as the numbers rolled in.

He's live to share the latest on election results.

Joe?

The unofficial results were printed and handed out at about midnight.

I also received them in my inbox this morning.

Election officials were hoping the numbers would take shape sooner.

But they ran into technical issues along the way.

The big roadblock was getting into the server with the program used to upload the results.

The computer used to access the server was turned off and no one knew the password.

I-t staff were able to resolve the issue but it slowed things down by about an hour and a half.

Clerk julie roush says the computer is usually left on so a password isn't needed.

She says there's no security risk because the ballot-counting program also requires a password.

We couldn't get into the computer to get into the program that we use, so there's always a password to the program, and not only that, the entire computer is locked up in a cage that has an r and a d key, so one party cannot get in there.

The county was able to report close to 100 percent of votes cast by around 11 in the evening.

But there's still work to be done before we get to see the official results.

Thirty-one provisional ballots won't be certified until next week.

Officials today also counted more than 600 additional ballots.

Those came from additional vote cards discovered through an audit.

As well as travel board votes and spoiled ballots.

Which are mail-in ballots that were unable to be scanned.

But that wasn't enough to change the outcome of some local races.

Including the tight west lafayette school board race.

Reporting live in tippecanoe county, joe paul, news 18.

