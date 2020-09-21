Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida businesses consider cutting staff, raising prices to accommodate new minimum wage

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Florida businesses consider cutting staff, raising prices to accommodate new minimum wage

Florida businesses consider cutting staff, raising prices to accommodate new minimum wage

Bubba's Roadhouse owner Jay Johnson says his restaurant's not making as much revenue as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now he'll have to raise prices to meet the demand for the new minimum wage.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Business owners brace for minimum wage increase [Video]

Business owners brace for minimum wage increase

Bubba's Roadhouse owner Jay Johnson says his restaurant's not making as much revenue as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he'll have to raise prices to meet the demand for the new minimum wage.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:05Published
Florida teachers could see pay raises thanks to new legislative bill [Video]

Florida teachers could see pay raises thanks to new legislative bill

The current proposal to raise teacher salaries, made possible by House Bill 641, would raise the minimum wage for all certified teachers in Martin County more than $6,000 to a starting salary just..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:08Published
What Amendment 2 means for businesses, employees [Video]

What Amendment 2 means for businesses, employees

The NAACP supports passing Amendment 2 in Florida, which would raise the state's minimum wage to $15/hour by 2026. A finance expert says the increase could hurt businesses and trickle down to..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:12Published