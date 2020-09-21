|
Florida businesses consider cutting staff, raising prices to accommodate new minimum wage
Bubba's Roadhouse owner Jay Johnson says his restaurant's not making as much revenue as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now he'll have to raise prices to meet the demand for the new minimum wage.
