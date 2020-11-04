Protesters In Manhattan Calling To Protect Election Results
Protesters marched through Midtown on Wednesday, demanding to protect the results of the election.
Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.
BLM protesters gather a block from the White House as election results drip inProtesters gathered on Washington DC's Black Lives Matter Plaza and unfurledtwo large protest banners Tuesday evening as they waited for results of the2020 presidential election.