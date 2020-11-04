Global  
 

Protesters In Manhattan Calling To Protect Election Results

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Protesters In Manhattan Calling To Protect Election Results

Protesters In Manhattan Calling To Protect Election Results

Protesters marched through Midtown on Wednesday, demanding to protect the results of the election.

Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.


Protest banners unfurled at DC's BLM Plaza

Protesters in Washington, DC, unfurled two large protest banners Tuesday evening as they waited for...
USATODAY.com - Published


Protesters In Midtown Calling To Protect The Results Of Election [Video]

Protesters In Midtown Calling To Protect The Results Of Election

A large group of people marching in Midtown on Wednesday called to protect the results of the election; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:54Published
BLM protesters gather a block from the White House as election results drip in [Video]

BLM protesters gather a block from the White House as election results drip in

Protesters gathered on Washington DC's Black Lives Matter Plaza and unfurledtwo large protest banners Tuesday evening as they waited for results of the2020 presidential election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published