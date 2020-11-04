Jackson County CASA hosts annual Taters for Tots

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 week ago

- some know them as casa but they- feel more like familia.

Jackson- county casa hosted thier 7th- annual taters for tots- fundraiser, which helps childre- get through the - court system with un-biased - representation.

- news 25's sabria reid was at th- jackson county fairgrounds to - show us how casa volunteers com- together to help our- youth.- - taters for tots started off as - way to reach out to the - community and infrom them they- needed- volunteers to help achieve thei- mission.

As word got out- community restruants, - organizations and businesses- donated food, money and supplie- to help make the- fundraiser possible.- casa execitive director frances- allsup is overwhelimingly - greatful for everyone's support- frances allsup, casa executive- director: - "it was more of an recuritment effort than it was a fundraiser- because we wanted to- - - - get the word out that we needed- volunteers out there being the- voice for these - children who's been abused and- neglected.- sabria reid, news 25: "jackson county casa hosted a fundraiser- today called- taters and tots which raises- money to help children as they- go through the court- sysyem."

Nicky maxwell owner of- mississippi security police - works along side casa.- nicky maxwell, owner of - mississippi security police:- "the system operates better wit people from casa, casa is there- for those - children and those children nee- it."

With many volunteers offering t- - - - help bring casa's mission to- life mrs.mississippi 2020 jamie- dorris came out - to shed some light on the - efforts of casa and serve her - community - jamiee dorris, mrs.mississippi- 2020: - "by getting a little more media attention so that more people - - - - can see what she's doing and- want to get involved themselves- it is incredibly important what- they- do, and alot of times its - invisible what they're doing- because you dont see these- kids but they exists and they'r- in big numbers."

In jackson county, sabria reid,- news