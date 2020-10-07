Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exit polls reveal most important issues this election

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Exit polls reveal most important issues this election
Exit polls show what issues were of most concern to voters in the 2020 election.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Exit polls show economy, racial inequality, coronavurs are top concerns of voters

CBSN's Lana Zak joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with a look at the early exit poll data...
CBS News - Published

Here's what mattered most to voters in the 2020 election, according to exit polls

The economy, the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice were top issues for voters in the 2020...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump sees surprising strength with minorities -exit polls [Video]

Trump sees surprising strength with minorities -exit polls

As voting sites closed throughout the United States on Tuesday, exit polls conducted by Edison Research provided some insight on major issues driving the presidential vote and an early read on voter..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Mounting College Debt a Big Factor for Many at the Polls [Video]

Mounting College Debt a Big Factor for Many at the Polls

Ahead of the November election, we're taking a look at some of the issues that are most important to voters. Cheddar's Kristen Scholer focuses in on mounting student loan debt as Americans head to the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:20Published
Yara Shahidi to Hold Voting Plans Discussion With Her Peers: "We Are in This Space Together" [Video]

Yara Shahidi to Hold Voting Plans Discussion With Her Peers: "We Are in This Space Together"

As the 2020 election approaches, the need to have an established voting plan becomes increasingly clear. And yet, it can be intimidating to know where to start. We're already battling a pandemic and..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 00:24Published