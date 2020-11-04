Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Milwaukee pushed Wisconsin from red to blue

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:24s - Published
How Milwaukee pushed Wisconsin from red to blue
Biden to projected to win battleground Wisconsin.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Winconsin flipping from red to blue [Video]

Winconsin flipping from red to blue

Let's take a look at how latest electoral college count is stacking up across the US. The Associated Press just called Wisconsin for Joe Biden. We kick off our team coverage with reporter Ryan Jenkins..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:52Published
Milwaukee County absentee ballots help flip Wisconsin red to blue Wednesday morning [Video]

Milwaukee County absentee ballots help flip Wisconsin red to blue Wednesday morning

When many people went to bed Tuesday, President Donald Trump was leading in Wisconsin as precincts statewide reported unofficial election results but, during the overnight hours, that all changed when..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:07Published
Wisconsin Playing Pivotal Role In Presidential Race [Video]

Wisconsin Playing Pivotal Role In Presidential Race

Wisconsin has been flipping back and forth between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden through the night. President Trump seems to be holding the latest lead for the longest, but..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:18Published