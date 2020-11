Despite a 24-year process of gradual reddening, political science experts said Wednesday that the results of Ohio’s 2016 and 2020 elections aren’t necessarily signs that the state is falling into a pattern of voting for Republicans.

Is Ohio the swing state it used to be?

US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic...

Wood County flipped for President Donald Trump in 2016, after backing Democrat Barack Obama in the...