Where Does Pennsylvania Stand After Election Day?

Ahmad E Where does Trump stand right now?
Well - if Trump wins Georgia, North Carolina, Alaska and Pennsylvania, he reache… https://t.co/JKsg6Qxvhk 10 hours ago
vivian's homemade schizoposts 🏳️⚧️ #BLM #ACAB RT @MrRestim: @RealClearNews “Where does the former vice president stand on energy? Voters deserve to know, because so much of our economy… 2 days ago
it can happen here and...it is @RealClearNews “Where does the former vice president stand on energy? Voters deserve to know, because so much of ou… https://t.co/wBnfq9pMgo 2 days ago
Michael RT @realPaulMay: Where does the race to POTUS stand some 20 hours before election day begins? At this moment, 11:00 AM, 11/2, Biden leads i… 2 days ago
Paul May↩️ Where does the race to POTUS stand some 20 hours before election day begins? At this moment, 11:00 AM, 11/2, Biden… https://t.co/unbc5FgBfw 2 days ago
James (Jim) Hightower Voters R Hugely Confused
Here's the Deal man ,
Where does Joe, Fracking stand on Fracking? What is Joe doing,… https://t.co/OQzs6Q2Eag 5 days ago
Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In PennsylvaniaPresident Donald Trump’s campaign it's suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”
Westmoreland County Vote Counting Post Election DayThe Westmoreland County Board of Elections says it is making progress, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.
Rep. Mike Kelly And Others File Lawsuit To Block Counties From Providing Provisional BallotsAs the ballots are sliding through the scanners, both the Democratic and Republican parties are pouring legal resources into Pennsylvania. KDKA's Meghan Schiller breaks down the post-election legal..