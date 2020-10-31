Global  
 

Where Does Pennsylvania Stand After Election Day?

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Where Does Pennsylvania Stand After Election Day?
KDKA's Jon Delano has the latest news from the 2020 election.

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground...
CBS News - Published

Trump and Biden make a final push to win over Pennsylvania

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are going full tilt in Pennsylvania leading up to Election Day....
CBS News - Published

Pennsylvania secretary of state says it will take 'days' to count 'overwhelming majority' of votes

The eyes of the nation may be on Pennsylvania this Election Day, but they may have to remain there...
FOXNews.com - Published


ahmadeofficial

Ahmad E Where does Trump stand right now? Well - if Trump wins Georgia, North Carolina, Alaska and Pennsylvania, he reache… https://t.co/JKsg6Qxvhk 10 hours ago

MKULTRAKABBALAH

vivian's homemade schizoposts 🏳️‍⚧️ #BLM #ACAB RT @MrRestim: @RealClearNews “Where does the former vice president stand on energy? Voters deserve to know, because so much of our economy… 2 days ago

MrRestim

it can happen here and...it is @RealClearNews “Where does the former vice president stand on energy? Voters deserve to know, because so much of ou… https://t.co/wBnfq9pMgo 2 days ago

Thesilverdaddy

Michael RT @realPaulMay: Where does the race to POTUS stand some 20 hours before election day begins? At this moment, 11:00 AM, 11/2, Biden leads i… 2 days ago

realPaulMay

Paul May↩️ Where does the race to POTUS stand some 20 hours before election day begins? At this moment, 11:00 AM, 11/2, Biden… https://t.co/unbc5FgBfw 2 days ago

sailormanv4

James (Jim) Hightower Voters R Hugely Confused Here's the Deal man , Where does Joe, Fracking stand on Fracking? What is Joe doing,… https://t.co/OQzs6Q2Eag 5 days ago


Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania [Video]

Trump Campaign Suing To Stop Vote Count In Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump’s campaign it's suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:17Published
Westmoreland County Vote Counting Post Election Day [Video]

Westmoreland County Vote Counting Post Election Day

The Westmoreland County Board of Elections says it is making progress, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:06Published
Rep. Mike Kelly And Others File Lawsuit To Block Counties From Providing Provisional Ballots [Video]

Rep. Mike Kelly And Others File Lawsuit To Block Counties From Providing Provisional Ballots

As the ballots are sliding through the scanners, both the Democratic and Republican parties are pouring legal resources into Pennsylvania. KDKA's Meghan Schiller breaks down the post-election legal..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:39Published