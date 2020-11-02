Global  
 

New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published
New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted'

New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted'

Protesters took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday demanding that states count all ballots in the presidential election.


