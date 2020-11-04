Global  
 

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Moments after Trump campaign surrogates in Pennsylvania falsely claimed victory there, demonstrators took to the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday, demanding every vote be counted.


Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count [Video]

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Protesters across the U.S. demand all votes be counted

 Protesters are hitting the streets in multiple cities, including New York City, Philly and Chicago, calling for every single vote to be counted. Mola Lenghi..
CBS News

US election: Rudy Giuliani claims voter fraud

 Trump's controversial lawyer Rudy Giuliani has launched into an astonishing rant in Philadelphia, claiming that mail-in ballots could be "from Mars".Giuliani..
New Zealand Herald

Watch Live: Trump campaign hosts press conference in Philadelphia

 Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Pam Bondi and Corey Lewandowski are expected to be at Wednesday's press conference.
CBS News

Trump falsely declares victory and claims election is being stolen

 The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits to stop the vote count in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. The campaign is demanding access to the vote counting sites, and..
CBS News
Supreme Court may not have final say in election [Video]

Supreme Court may not have final say in election

While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nation's top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election, legal experts said. Chris Dignam and Reuters Washington Legal Correspondent Jan Wolff have more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:21Published

Voters on unknown election outcome

 As election workers across Pennsylvania continued chipping away at more than 1 million uncounted mail ballots, voters across the state just wait. State officials..
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Remains Up for Grabs as Trump and Biden Assert Confidence

 Both sides are maneuvering for a possible ballot-by-ballot legal fight if the race is extremely close.
NYTimes.com
Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election [Video]

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get enoughvotes in the electoral college system to beat President Donald Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Biden projected to win swing states as Trump's chances narrow

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is inching closer to the presidency — a dramatic swing after early returns in the last 24 hours appeared to favor..
CBS News

