Denmark To Cull Nation's Mink Population After Finding Coronavirus

Denmark is taking steps necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreaks on mink farms. The aggressive action is designed to end the virus that has developed in the nations' mink farms and is being spread to humans.

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen announced that farmworkers have contracted the virus that contains a mutation.

According to Gizmodo, the first discovery of this mutation was found in infected minks.

Public health officials fear the mutation could possibly affect our immune response to the virus.

The government plans to kill all of its farmed mink population, estimated to be as high as 17 million total.