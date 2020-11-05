The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed

It's still unknown whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will win the 2020 race for the US presidency.

But according to Gizmodo, one clear winner has emerged in another fight: the drug legalization movement.

In both red and blue cities and states, people voted to legalize or decriminalize cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, and, in Oregon, all illicit drugs entirely.

New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota, and Montana all passed ballot measures to legalize cannabis for recreational use.

Voting to legalize cannabis and other drugs appeared to have nothing to do with whether a state voted for Trump or Biden--or its governor's party.

And GOP governors of Arizona and South Dakota discouraged residents from voting to legalize cannabis.

It didn't work.