7 UpFront: Michigan state director of 'All Voting is Local' talks Election Day takeaways

On Wednesday night's 7 UpFront segment, we speak with Aghogho Edevbie, the Michigan state director of All Voting is Local.

The organization works to remove discriminatory barriers to the ballot in states across the country.

He discusses the primary takeaways from Michigan's general election.

The trends we're likely to see in the coming days and weeks, as well as the lessons the country must learn moving forward.


