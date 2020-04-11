Rabbit Hash mayor 11.4.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

The only good politician

The dogs.

L3: abc 36 news white town elects dog as mayor rabbit hash this is wilbur beast... the newly- elected mayor of rabbit hash.

The french bulldog was announced the winner of the race last night.

Second and third- place finishers.... jack rabbit... the beagle, and poppy... the golden retriever... will serve as rabbit hash ambassadors.

Rabbit hash has had a canine as mayor since 19-98.

The town is owned by the rabbit hash historical society and they use the elections raise money to keep