The human remains recently found in Mexico are those of missing Los Angeles firefighter Francisco “Frank” Aguilar, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said Wednesday.



Related videos from verified sources Human Remains Recently Found In Mexico Are Those Of Missing Firefighter



The human remains recently found in Mexico are those of missing Los Angeles firefighter Francisco "Frank" Aguilar, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said Wednesday. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:15 Published 31 minutes ago Family Searches For Answers In Disappearance Of LAFD Veteran Firefighter



It's been three weeks since LAFD veteran firefighter Frank Aguilar went missing in Mexico, and his family is still searching for answers. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:27 Published on September 11, 2020