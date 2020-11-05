Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Rider Season 1 Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Alex Rider Season 1 Trailer

Alex Rider Season 1 Trailer

Alex Rider Season 1 Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: The series follows Alex Rider (Otto Farrant), a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

Pressured to help investigate his uncle's death, and how it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires, Alex reluctantly assumes a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

Isolated far above the snowline in the French Alps, Point Blanc claims to set the troubled teenage children of the ultra-rich back onto the right track.

As Alex digs deeper, he discovers the students are in fact the subjects of a disturbing plan which Alex will have to risk his life to stop.

The season is based on the second book in the franchise, Point Blank.

Alex Rider premieres in the US on November 13.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Good Doctor S04E03 Newbies [Video]

The Good Doctor S04E03 Newbies

The Good Doctor 4x03 "Newbies" Season 4 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - With several candidates vying for residency at St. Bonaventure, Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim tasks Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Claire..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Fear the Walking Dead S06E06 Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg Season 6 Episode 6 Trailer [Video]

Fear the Walking Dead S06E06 Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg Season 6 Episode 6 Trailer

Fear the Walking Dead S06E06 Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg - Next on Season 6 Episode 6 - promo Trailer HD Written by Alex Delyle Air Date; November 15, 2020

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:36Published
Madagascar A Little Wild Season 2 [Video]

Madagascar A Little Wild Season 2

Madagascar A Little Wild Season 2 Trailer - DreamWorks Madagascar A Little Wild - Official Trailer - Peacock In season two of MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:07Published