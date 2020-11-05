Alex Rider Season 1 Trailer

Alex Rider Season 1 Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: The series follows Alex Rider (Otto Farrant), a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

Pressured to help investigate his uncle's death, and how it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires, Alex reluctantly assumes a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

Isolated far above the snowline in the French Alps, Point Blanc claims to set the troubled teenage children of the ultra-rich back onto the right track.

As Alex digs deeper, he discovers the students are in fact the subjects of a disturbing plan which Alex will have to risk his life to stop.

The season is based on the second book in the franchise, Point Blank.

Alex Rider premieres in the US on November 13.