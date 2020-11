Hickenlooper win would mean a one-party controlled Colorado government for the first time in nearly century Colorado has long been considered a swing state that has trended blue in recent elections, but...

FOXNews.com - Published 2 days ago





Who is Sen. Cory Gardner? 4 things to know about the Colorado senator Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Co., is a first-term senator running for reelection in a state that is expected...

FOXNews.com - Published 2 days ago