Gov. Wolf, State Sec. Boockvar Say Ballot Counting Could Take Days: 'Rest Assured, Your Vote Will Be Counted'



Gov. Tom Wolf and State Secretary Kathy Boockvar are echoing their call that counting all ballots in Pennsylvania could take days; KDKA's Paul Martino reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:58 Published 3 hours ago

County in Indiana says it will take at least remainder of week to count all absentee ballots



Counties are receiving a record number of absentee ballots by mail, but in Indiana, state law does not allow those votes to be counted until Election Day. Credit: WXIN Duration: 01:34 Published 1 day ago