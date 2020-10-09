Covid-19 Strain On North Alabama Hospitals

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 7 minutes ago

Alexis Scott was at Huntsville Hospital where she learned how they're managing more in-patients.

According to the alabama department of public health - coronavirus hospitalizations are rising.

This data comes from their coronavirus dashboard.

You can see the steady uptick starting in late september!

Unlike the first spike - now hospitals are dealing with flu season!

Unlike the first spike - now hospitals are dealing with flu season!

Huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers said some hospitals in the system are either at either at or near capacity.

In others - staffing and bed space are becoming limited.

Spillers says hospitals are generally always busier this time of year because of upper-respitory infections like the flu.

And with coronavirus spreading too - the goal is to prevent people from getting sick in the first place.

He said that's going to be especially important as we go into the holiday season - when large indoors gatherings can lead to more infections - and hospitals are already packed.

"if you come to the emergency room at probably any of the hospitals in north alabama right now, you could run into situations where they're backed up and it takes longer than usual because we're having to work to push patients through the system and to create beds to take care of everyone," we do know the hospital system is taking some steps to expand its capacity.

The decatur parkway clinic is set to open later this month - and will add 36 more beds, 12 of which are i-c-u beds.

Reporting live in hsv alexis scott waay-31 news thanks alexis.

Tonight we know there are 161 coronavirus in-patients across