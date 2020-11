Dramatic flooding in Costa Rica due to powerful Hurricane Eta Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:56s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:56s - Published Dramatic flooding in Costa Rica due to powerful Hurricane Eta A compilation of footage from southern Costa Rica showing the bad damage done by Hurricane Eta to the region on November 3. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this