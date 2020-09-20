Global  
 

Pikmin 3 Deluxe Is A Great Introduction To The Franchise For New Players

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:55s - Published
If you slept on the Pikmin franchise and never played 2013's Pikmin 3, this might be the perfect time to get acquainted with the franchise.

Much like earlier games in the series, Pikmin 3 Deluxe sees you explore different environments while plucking Pikmin from the ground, throwing Pikmin to fend off hostile beasts, or tossing them at objects to bring back to your ship.




