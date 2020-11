May Wesler went to the polls on Election Day to cast her vote.



Related videos from verified sources Vote Counting Continues For Contentious Presidential Race



With votes still being counted in a number of battleground states, including Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits to halt the ballot counting. Michael George reports from Biden.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:30 Published 3 hours ago Voter Turnout In 2016's Election Was Huge, But 2020's Has Already Smashed Records



The United States' 2020 general election is on track to shatter all previous records for voter turnout. According to Business Insider, nearly 140 million votes have already been counted, exceeding.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 3 hours ago Trump Campaign Suing To Try To Stop Pennsylvania Vote Counting



Pennsylvania is still counting votes in the critical battleground state. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:22 Published 5 hours ago