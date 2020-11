KPIX 5's Juliette Goodrich talked with Bay Area members of the Republican Party to see how they were processing the nail-biter presidential election of 2020.



Related videos from verified sources Bay Area Republicans Feel Emboldened To Show Their Support For Trump



The Bay Area has been a Democratic stronghold for a long time, but John Ramos tells us the presidency of Donald Trump has emboldened Republicans here to speak out like never before. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:22 Published 2 days ago How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency



Stock market analysts always worry around the time of a Presidential election. The markets can react unpredictably when a certain candidate gets elected. According to Stifel the S&P 500 will sell off.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago Bay Area Researchers Say Experimental Coronavirus Treatment Comes With Risks for President



Among the treatments for COVID-19 that President Trump received Friday is an experimental antibody drug that is being tested in 70 locations in the United States, including the Bay Area. Andrea Nakano.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:34 Published on October 3, 2020