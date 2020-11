Republican Jim Oberweis declares victory, but Illinois congressional race against Lauren Underwood still too close to call Video Credit: WGN - Duration: 01:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Republican Jim Oberweis declares victory, but Illinois congressional race against Lauren Underwood still too close to call In Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, the race between first-term Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood and Republican State Sen. Jim Oberweis remains too close to call. Oberweis is claiming victory, but Underwood is not conceding. 0

