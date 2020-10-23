Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

After talking with some people in Chico, one of the many feeling voters are experiencing today is exhaustion.

Some voters in Chico are exhausted after last night's election

More polarized as the pandemic and the election stretch on... new at 5 -thirty -- action news now reporter carmela karcher reports on how our community in coping with the exhaustion -- of being at odds with one another.

Carmela karcher: "voting is over and the results are finally trickling in.

After talking to some people in chico, one of the many feelings voters are having today is exhaustion."

"overwhelmed& very overwhelmed."

Protests& debates&a pandemic&this year has seen it all.

An election where we might not know a winner for days&exhausting some.

Cameron ford/chico resident: "definitely tired about talking about it.

I don't feel like there should be this much hype and talk about an election."

Sandy lando/chico resident: "it's been this year with the pandemic going around and the struggles of the pandemic.

It's hard for the community& trying to get the community back going again and& i don't know.

I have a lot of mixed feelings."

Discord dividing people and families.

"everyone is talking about how it's really difficult to talk about it with your family and i just don't think that's right.

I think a president shouldn't cause that much diversity between people who love each other and it's just kind of sad to see and i'm just kind of ready for it to be over."

I asked psychologist dr. joel minden& what advice he would give to people dealing with anxiety.

Joel minden/licensed clinical psycologist: "of course anxiety is going to be present when you're dealing with the unknown or dealing with a situation that might introduce some difficult challenges but i think if you can work through the anxiety and find a way to prioritize getting on with your life, doing the thing that you really value, that's so powerful."

Carmela karcher: "dr. joel minden also suggests for people feeling anxiety to redirect their attention to something more meaningful.

In chico, carmela karcher, action news now, coverage you can count on.

