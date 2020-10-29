Global  
 

Arizona could decide who’s President

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Arizona could decide who’s President
Arizona could decide who's President

Future of Higher Education

Future of Higher Education Panel: Rita Cheng, president, Northern Arizona University Michael Crow,...
bizjournals - Published

Fox News Anchor Grills Network’s Own Expert on Calling Arizona for Biden: ‘You’re 100% Sure?’

Fox News Anchor Grills Network’s Own Expert on Calling Arizona for Biden: ‘You’re 100% Sure?’ As election results poured in on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, Fox News found itself...
The Wrap - Published

Trump Campaign Insists They Are on Track to Win Arizona by 30,000 Votes

Bill Stepien, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, insisted the president was on track to win...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxNPR



TheArtman14

Arthur Donovan RT @allang40: Arizona sharpie stock rose yesterday Mr President. I’d have my lawyers looking into that one big time. Could decide the whole… 1 hour ago

allang40

allang40 Arizona sharpie stock rose yesterday Mr President. I’d have my lawyers looking into that one big time. Could decide… https://t.co/dBMRTHRkTs 3 hours ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: Wondering what a "swingstate" is? It's a state that could be reasonably won by either party The states that could decide the… 13 hours ago

KMJNOW

KMJNOW "Swingstates" (those which could be reasonably won by either party) that could decide the #2020election for preside… https://t.co/QlLTunezBV 1 day ago

latimes

Los Angeles Times Wondering what a "swingstate" is? It's a state that could be reasonably won by either party The states that could… https://t.co/YVGi0LiTmg 1 day ago

Lady_Kwi88

The Rt(Hon)Lady The 'tossup' or swing states include: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, P… https://t.co/qQXTKf3dQZ 1 day ago

TedMcMeekin

Ted McMeekin If ANY one of Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida or Arizona flips to the Democrats, Trump’s tenure as Presiden… https://t.co/zvxHO63vPU 2 days ago

mrevanbell

Evan Bell RT @danielwevik: my vote in Indianapolis should have the same value as someone from Arizona. the fact that just 20 counties could decide… 3 days ago


The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed [Video]

The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed

It's still unknown whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will win the 2020 race for the US presidency. But according to Gizmodo, one clear winner has emerged in another..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:52Published
US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:57Published
Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published