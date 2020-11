Child on bicycle hospitalized after being run over in dramatic footage from Pennsylvania Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:42s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 05:42s - Published Child on bicycle hospitalized after being run over in dramatic footage from Pennsylvania After a driver wasn't paying attention and advanced too far at an intersection in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, the vehicle struck a child riding a bicycle, who was later transported to the hospital. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this