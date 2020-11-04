Global  
 

Fulton vote counting

Fulton County is still counting votes in Georgia..

Their results could confirm or overturn the Presidential race.


Georgia in the spotlight as vote count continues

In Georgia, election officials in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and the largest trove of Democratic...
Georgia will not have full results on election night

Georgia will not have full results from the presidential election until Wednesday at the earliest....
brendangberry

Brendan B 🌹 RT @JDiamond1: "We're gonna finish tonight," Fulton County Elections Director says of vote counting in this key Georgia Democratic strongho… 11 minutes ago

EriAriess

Dani🪐 RT @princessdhayes: Trump had a 300,000 vote lead in GA at midnight, it is now below 40,000. There is 120,000 absentee ballots from Fulton… 20 minutes ago

HONYINANYA

RedPen @MSNBC @NBCNews Trump knows that Fulton and other Counties in Georgia where vote counting is still on going are hig… https://t.co/WmJZIkKKHJ 22 minutes ago

palaceintrigue0

Hohenzollern @HelloJames8 By my count there’s about 100k outstanding in GA presumably counting those 29k in Fulton. Trump only n… https://t.co/dbZbNe12vh 26 minutes ago

jdolanei

John Dolan Fulton County Georgia vote counting is a shining example of democracy🇺🇸. If there is a question about a ballot a Re… https://t.co/C8zbtFVxpU 31 minutes ago

AndreaGissellee

AndreaGisselle RT @WisoVazquez: Fulton county elections director on vote counting "We're gonna finish tonight” Georgia is on everyone’s mind! 33 minutes ago

mybookfetish

AWBookGirl Fulton County working all night again counting ballots. That’s some great volunteers and employees. Counting every vote. 35 minutes ago

OLOWOYEYEOLAIT4

OLOWOYEYE OLAITAN Look inside ballot-counting process in Georgia https://t.co/jak8BdU17S 40 minutes ago