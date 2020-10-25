Virat Kohli turns 32 today, RCB captain eyes maiden IPL trophy as post-birthday present

Global  
 

Indian cricket team's talismanic batsman and captain Virat Kohli has turned 32 today.

The extremely talented cricketer - who is regarded as one of the best batsman in the world across all formats - is celebrating his 32nd birthday in the UAE.

Kohli is currently leading his team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE.

Kohli has led his franchise from the front in this year's domestic t20 tournament and the swashbuckler would be gearing up for the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 6.

This is the first occasion when Kohli is celebrating his birthday in the RCB dressing room because IPL is held between March and May.


