BS Report: November 4th
3 days ago
BS Report: November 4th
The world's largest outdoor cocktail party will look a little different this year.
Can Stetson Bennett and the Dawgs triumph over an impressive Gators squad?
Bill Shanks breaks down the strengths and weaknesses Georgia has going into this match up.
